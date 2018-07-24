Patriots Waive Wide Receiver, Sign O-Lineman Ahead Of Training Camp

The New England Patriots’ roster no longer features two sets of twins.

The Patriots on Tuesday waived wide receiver Cody Hollister with a non-football injury designation, according to the NFL transaction wire. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the move.

Hollister, the twin brother of Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister, was a long shot to make the team after spending last season on New England’s practice squad. He participated in just one of the five practices that were open to the media this spring.

While Jacob Hollister played a minor role on offense and special teams in 2017, Cody — who, like his brother, signed with New England as an undrafted free agent last spring — has yet to make his NFL debut. The 24-year-old Arkansas product caught two passes for 40 yards and one touchdown during the 2017 preseason before being released in final cuts and eventually landing on the practice squad.

The Patriots filled Hollister’s roster spot Tuesday by signing 24-year-old offensive lineman Nate Theaker.

Theaker, another 2017 UDFA, spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads last season but has yet to enter a regular-season NFL game. Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he’s listed as a guard but also played tackle during his time at Division II Wayne State.

New England also officially signed veteran safety Eddie Pleasant, the addition of whom was first reported Monday.

Patriots training camp begins Thursday morning.

