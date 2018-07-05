NHL Rumors: Lightning, Senators Working On Erik Karlsson Trade

Plenty of teams, and understandably so, are vying for the services of Erik Karlsson.

The Ottawa Senators are at a bit of an impasse with the defenseman, as he has one year left on his contract and is stuck in an organization with very little direction. As such, the Sens certainly would do well to move him and get something in return so that he doesn’t walk for nothing at free agency.

And while talks of a trade have been hot for a while, it appears one team is emerging as a bit of a frontrunner.

The Tampa Bay Lightning.

According to Ottawa sportswriter and columnist Don Brennan, who long has been around the Senators, a move to Florida is looking increasingly likely for the 28-year-old.

A source who has a great batting average says he feels "very comfortable" with a source that tells him Karlsson will be traded to the #TBLightning

Stay tuned. #senators — Don Brennan (@SunDoniB) July 5, 2018

Now, one would think the Lighting would be hard-pressed to acquire Karlsson, seeing as they have just $4.4 million in cap room, a trade likely would include high-end prospects on entry-level contracts, all while Karlsson has a $6.5 million cap hit.

That’s where the rest of the NHL comes in.

Per source, teams around the league have been engaged as a third party to help facilitate a potential Erik Karlsson/Tampa Bay trade. Have to make salaries work. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) July 5, 2018

Wow.

The Lightning already are one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL, reaching the Eastern Conference final before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Washington Capitals.

And considering they have last season’s Norris Trophy winner in Victor Hedman on their blue line already, plus Ryan McDonagh — both of whom are on contracts through the 2024-25 season — adding Karlsson certainly would make the Bolts the favorite to win the Cup next season.

