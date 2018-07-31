Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who’s The Odd Man Out At Receiver?

The New England Patriots are more than a month away from actual roster cuts, but after five days of training camp, it’s time to make some tough decisions with the first roster projection of the summer.

QUARTERBACK

In: Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer

Out: Danny Etling

Etling has been fine, but he hasn’t been so good that it’s worth keeping a third quarterback over a player at another position. The Patriots should be able to slip him onto their practice squad, assuming he doesn’t tear up the preseason.

RUNNING BACK

In: Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden

Out: Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill, Ralph Webb

Jeremy Hill was hard to cut. He was the 37th player to be trimmed in this projection, in fact. But there were 54 players on the 53-man roster, and one had to go. The Patriots should have just enough depth with Burkhead, Michel, White and Bolden, and available running backs aren’t too hard to come by.

FULLBACK

In: James Develin

Out: Shane Wimann

Develin is one of the best fullbacks in the NFL, for whatever that’s worth.

WIDE RECEIVER

In: Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Matthew Slater, Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios

Out: Devin Lucien, Riley McCarron, Malcolm Mitchell, Paul Turner, Jordan Matthews

Suspended: Julian Edelman

I actually think Matthews makes the team, but there’s no spot for him yet. It will ultimately take an injury.

The Patriots need a punt returner, so unless they plan to use Burkhead, Hogan or Patrick Chung in that role until Edelman returns, then Berrios, McCarron or cornerback Cyrus Jones has to make the roster. Berrios provides the most upside.

I considered taking Patterson off the roster, but he’s probably just too valuable under the new kick return rules. Dorsett has been more involved in first-team proceedings during training camp, and NESN.com has been told the Patriots have big plans for Britt. So, that leaves off Matthews, who has yet to stand out in camp and is currently injured.

TIGHT END

In: Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

Out: Will Tye, Ryan Izzo

The Patriots could decide to keep a fifth running back and only roster two tight ends. That likely would mean Allen — and his $5 million salary — would be trimmed.

OFFENSIVE LINE

In: David Andrews, Trent Brown, Marcus Cannon, Cole Croston, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, LaAdrian Waddle, Isaiah Wynn

Out: Luke Bowanko, James Ferentz, Ulrick John, Jason King, Nate Theaker, Matt Tobin

This was one of the easier groups to assemble. The Patriots could create a roster spot by keeping eight offensive linemen, but it’s always a good idea to keep extra big guys around.

DEFENSIVE LINE

In: Malcom Brown, Adam Butler, Adrian Clayborn, Trey Flowers, Lawrence Guy, Derek Rivers, Danny Shelton, Deatrich Wise

Out: John Atkins, Keionta Davis, Geneo Grissom, Trent Harris, Frank Herron, Eric Lee, Vincent Valentine

Valentine would be a disappointing cut, but Shelton might make him expendable. Roster spots are hard to come by with so many players healthy right now.

LINEBACKER

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Marquis Flowers, Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Harvey Langi, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy

Out: Nicholas Grigsby, Christian Sam

Grigsby was very good on special teams last year, but we can’t see the Patriots holding onto eight linebackers.

CORNERBACK

In: Duke Dawson, Stephon Gilmore, Ryan Lewis, Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe

Out: Keion Crossen, J.C. Jackson, Cyrus Jones, Jomal Wiltz

PUP Jonathan Jones

If Jones starts the season on PUP after suffering a foot injury last winter, then that opens a spot for a competition between Jackson, Crossen, Jones, Lewis and Wiltz. Jackson was the best player during the spring, but Lewis has been more of a standout more training camp. He picked off Tom Brady on Monday night. We like Crossen, but he’s having a hard time staying healthy.

SAFETY

In: Patrick Chung, Nate Ebner, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty, Eddie Pleasant

Out: A.J. Moore, Jordan Richards, Damarius Travis

Could Pleasant finally push Richards off the roster? Patriots fans certainly hope so.

SPECIALISTS

In: Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona, Stephen Gostkowski

Out: Corey Bojorquez

We’ll have to see Bojorquez in the preseason before believing he’ll bump Allen off the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images