Patriots Players Call For Funding Of Mass. Public Schools In Op-Ed

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three New England Patriots players want to help the next generation of Massachusetts residents receive a quality education.

Safety Devin McCourty, cornerback Jason McCourty and special teamer Matthew Slater this week penned an op-ed titled “Our Kids Don’t Have Time To Waste: Fund Our Schools” aimed at passing a bill that would increase state funding for public schools in low-income communities.

The final line of the piece, which was posted Tuesday on Players Coalition’s Medium page, read: “Our children should not wait any longer. As adults, let’s ‘do our job’ and set all of our children up for success.”

Speaking with reporters Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, Devin McCourty explained why he believes school funding is an important issue.

“One of the things that we’re talking about now is trying the different recommendations of the funding for schools throughout Massachusetts,” he said. “There are some areas that are poverty stricken that need more funds that don’t get it. Obviously, Massachusetts has one of the best public school systems in the country, but there are schools, like in Brockton, where kids are struggling because they just need more funding. So (we’re) trying to change that.

“There’s a bill that passed through the Senate, so (we’re) trying to get it passed through the House now. Myself, Slate and Jason wrote an op-ed on that that posted yesterday. So that’s one thing that we’re kind of focused on now, but still balanced now that we’re in training camp.”

Since McCourty feels comfortable speaking out on social issues, he was bombarded with questions during spring practice about the NFL’s controversial national anthem policy, which the league recently walked back. While he understands why such questions are asked, McCourty said he wishes the media would focus more on players’ work in the community.

“I think with the anthem policy, obviously that’s what you guys have to cover,” McCourty said. “Hopefully, you put a little side note and throw in things that guys have been doing, because I think that’s more important than whatever anthem policy.”

He added: “It just needs more coverage, you know? Just keep giving us more coverage. I think the more it’s written about and talked about, I think it comes to the forefront.”

In addition to his full-time job as a Patriots safety and captain, McCourty also heads up the Education & Economic Advancement Committee for Players Coalition, an organization “led by professional athletes to impact social and racial equality” that was founded last year by Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

