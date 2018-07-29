Patriots Tight End Will Tye Starting Anew After Whirlwind 2017 Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s still July, and Will Tye has already made it through a round of New England Patriots tight end cuts.

The Patriots released tight end Troy Niklas on Friday after just two days of training camp. That only can be seen as a positive for Tye, a former New York Giants starting tight end, who is fighting for a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

And Tye, who spent most of the 2017 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, has an opening to try to crack the roster. Last season was a tough adjustment for Tye. After spending two seasons as the Giants’ leading receiving tight end, he was waived out of training camp. The New York Jets claimed him but then waived him again a month later. Tye signed to the Patriots’ practice squad, where he stuck for the remaining four months of the season.

“Huge whirlwind,” Tye said. “I didn’t know what was happening. Just kept rolling with the punches and being grateful for whatever happened. …

“It was definitely — it keeps that chip on your shoulder for sure, which you might not want or need. But it kept me going. It was a big transition, but it kept that focus to keep working.”

Tye said he feels like he’s entering training camp with a fresh start after spending last season learning the Patriots’ playbook on the scout team. He was playing catchup as he tried to find a role in 2017. Now he can start anew and compete with Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen, Ryan Izzo and Shane Wimann for roster spots behind entrenched starter Rob Gronkowski.

“Just having that time, being able to go through the plays, go through it more during OTAs,” Tye said. “Basically almost a full year for me now.”

Tye certainly brings upside at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds. He caught 90 passes for 859 yards with four touchdowns in two years with the Giants after going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2015. He caught four passes for 38 yards in three games with the Jets. His athleticism and receiving ability is similar to Hollister’s, and he weighs 15 pounds heavier.

Tye also is trying to make a name on special teams during training camp. It’s unchartered waters for the tight end, who barely played in the kicking game with the Giants.

“That’s definitely new, but just being in the league for a while, I know how special teams works,” Tye said. “But it’s different being out there than actually seeing it.”

Tye was actually a kick and punt returner in college at Stony Brook, so his special teams coverage ability is still raw.

The Patriots could actually use a punt returner with Danny Amendola gone and Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension. So, has Tye considered bringing up his past return ability to head coach Bill Belichick?

“I might bring that up a little later in life,” Tye said smiling.

For now, he’s just trying to make it through that next round of cuts.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images