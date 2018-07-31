Patriots Training Camp: Jordan Matthews, Mike Gillislee Headline Day 5 Absences

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots shifted their training camp operation to the game field Monday evening, holding a special practice for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents inside Gillette Stadium.

Ten players did not participate in the session: running back Mike Gillislee, wide receivers Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt and Malcolm Mitchell, cornerbacks Keion Crossen, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, tight end/fullback Shane Wimann, special teamer Matthew Slater and safety Nate Ebner.

Britt, Mitchell, Jones, Jones, Slater and Ebner all are on the physically unable to perform list, so their daily practice routine consists of doing conditioning work on a separate field. Since field space is limited at these in-stadium sessions, their absence was not a surprise.

Britt did make a brief appearance on the field in workout gear but left before practice began.

Matthews left Sunday’s practice early, reportedly with a hamstring injury that is not considered serious. Crossen and Gillislee both have missed the last two practices, the former with a back issue and the latter for reasons unknown.

Monday’s absence was the first of training camp for Wimann, an undrafted rookie out of Northern Illinois.

After back-to-back days in full pads, the Patriots dialed back the intensity for their fifth practice of camp. Helmets, shorts and practice jerseys were the attire of choice, and most of the drills were run a half or three-quarters speed.

The team will be off Tuesday before returning to practice Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com