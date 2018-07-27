Patriots Training Camp: Marcus Cannon Leaves With Apparent Injury On Day 2

FOXBORO, Mass. — Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon exited with an apparent injury midway through Day 2 of New England Patriots training camp.

It’s unclear what caused Cannon to depart Friday’s session, but he missed the second half of last season with an ankle injury and was limited during organized team activities and minicamp. LaAdrian Waddle took Cannon’s spot on the first-team offense.

In other news, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell returned to practice after sitting out the previous day and missing every open session during the spring.

Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, took the field in uniform but removed it after just a few minutes. He spent the majority of practice doing conditioning work on a separate field with cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones, safety Nate Ebner, special teamer Matthew Slater and wide receiver Kenny Britt, all of whom are on the physically unable to perform list.

Multiple reports earlier this week indicated Mitchell, who hasn’t played a meaningful game since Super Bowl LI, could be on the trade block.

Running back Brandon Bolden was removed from the non-football illness list and was a full participant. Bolden missed significant time during the spring and was present but not in uniform Monday.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews received medical attention for several minutes during the second half of practice but later returned to action.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at Friday’s practice.

