Patriots Training Camp Observations: Who Fills Team’s Biggest Voids?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one returning to Gillette Stadium on Thursday. The New England Patriots also are back to playing football. Kind of.

The Patriots held their first training camp practice Thursday, and while they weren’t permitted to strap on the pads just yet, per NFL rules, there was throwing, catching, running and defending happening on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady looked like himself despite skipping voluntary organized team activities practices. He completed 13 of 19 passes overall and went 11 of 15 in full-team drills. Backup Brian Hoyer went 14 of 21 overall and 11 of 17 in 11-on-11s. And rookie Danny Etling went 6 of 9 overall and 4 of 5 in 11s.

Here are the rest of our observations from practice:

— Trade addition Trent Brown earned first-team reps at left tackle over rookie Isaiah Wynn. Brown lined up alongside left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon. Brown’s the early favorite to replace Nate Solder, but there’s still plenty of time for Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, to try to overtake him.

— It was curious to see young cornerbacks like J.C. Jackson and Ryan Lewis earning reps over Eric Rowe in OTAs and minicamp, but it was back to status quo Thursday. Rowe was lined up opposite Stephon Gilmore with other starters. Rowe and Jason McCourty are expected to compete to replace Malcolm Butler at starting cornerback. McCourty participated in drills after staying on the sideline during the spring.

— Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett worked inside, which was a new role for him on the Patriots. He played outside in 2017. Perhaps the Patriots will try to use Dorsett’s speed and agility in the slot in place of Julian Edelman, who’s suspended the first four weeks of the season, and Danny Amendola, who left in free agency. Dorsett had a good day overall, catching two passes from Brady and one from Hoyer.

— Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was the lone absence from practice. Wide receiver Matthew Slater (physically unable to perform list), wide receiver Kenny Britt (PUP), cornerback Cyrus Jones (PUP), cornerback Jonathan Jones (PUP), safety Nate Ebner (PUP) and running back Brandon Bolden (non-football illness list) were present but not in uniform and practiced away from teammates on a side field.

— Rowe (two), Gilmore, Lewis, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Keion Crossen, defensive end Deatrich Wise and safety Patrick Chung had pass breakups. Wise’s came near the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Elandon Roberts picked off Tom Brady in a 2-on-2 drill.

— Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was pulled aside by Patriots research director Ernie Adams after returning a kick for some instruction. It’s rare to see Adams converse with players in practice.

— Wide receivers Devin Lucien and Jordan Matthews, running back Ralph Webb and tight end Troy Niklas dropped passes.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images