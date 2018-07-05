Paul George Opens Up About Interest In Lakers Before Trade To Thunder

For some time, many believed Paul George joining the Los Angeles Lakers was more of a “when” than an “if.”

Once it became increasingly clear that George was on his way out of Indiana, it was widely expected that the Lakers would be the star forward’s next destination. Instead, the Pacers dealt George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who managed to re-sign PG13 at the turn of NBA free agency.

In the third installment of George’s “My Journey” ESPN series, the five-time All-Star didn’t hide from previous desires he possessed prior to being dealt to OKC.

“I wanted to come here (Los Angeles) a year ago prior to going to OKC,” George said, as transcribed by UPROXX. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t traded to the Lakers. The Lakers didn’t grab me. I was traded to Oklahoma, and that has been a beautiful thing for me.”

In the end, all parties involved likely are more than satisfied with how things played out. The George-Thunder marriage appears strong, and the Lakers finally landed their first superstar in the post-Kobe Bryant era: LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports