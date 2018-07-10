Rangers’ Shin-Soo Choo Enjoying Historic Stretch During All-Star Season

Shin-Soo Choo is in the midst of a historic run.

With an infield single Sunday, the Texas Rangers designated hitter set the franchise’s record for consecutive games with a hit or walk at 47. He broke Julio Franco’s mark of 46 that was set in 1993.

Choo, the Rangers’ only All-Star selection, has the longest American League streak since former Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar reached in 52 consecutive games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Choo before Tuesdays’ game at Fenway Park to discuss his impressive streak.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images