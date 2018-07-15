Red Sox All-Stars Excited, Appreciative Of Selection To Team

The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented in Washington D.C. this week.

Boston is sending five players to the Major League Baseball All-Star game, with Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel all getting the honor.

The players were excited and appreciative of the chance to play in the Midsummer Classic. To hear what they had to say about the opportunity, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – The Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images