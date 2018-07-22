Red Sox Give Ball To Ace Chris Sale In Series Finale Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox fell 5-0 to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park, but they’ll have the perfect guy on the hill Sunday to get back in the win column.

Boston will hand the ball to Chris Sale for the matinee, as the Sox look to win the series before heading off to Baltimore. Sale will be opposed by Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy, who will be making a spot start in place of the injured Michael Fullmer.

To see a preview of Sunday’s series finale, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports