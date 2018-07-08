Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Gives Updates On Christian Vazquez, Brian Johnson

The injury bug has bitten the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox on Sunday placed catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Brian Johnson on the 10-day disabled list with a pinky fracture and hip inflammation, respectively. Vazquez suffered his fractured finger while sliding into second base in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 15-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City, Boston manager Alex Cora talked about Vazquez and Johnson’s ailments.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images