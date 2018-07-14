Red Sox’s 13-7 Loss Vs. Blue Jays ‘Completely On’ Rick Porcello

The Boston Red Sox’s offense did everything it could to extend the club’s winning streak to 11 games Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it wasn’t enough as the Sox ultimately fell 13-7 at Fenway Park.

Starter Rick Porcello had a rough night, giving up eight earned runs in two-plus innings while uncharacteristically walking four hitters.

The 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner didn’t shy away from blame after the loss, saying the defeat was on his inability to execute and hold a lead.

