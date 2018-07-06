Red Sox’s Alex Cora Visits Negro League Baseball Museum In Kansas City

Alex Cora is making the most of his time in Kansas City.

During Boston’s day off Thursday prior to its series opener against the Royals, the Red Sox manager made a stop by the Negro League Baseball Museum. This wasn’t Cora’s first time at the museum, but he admitted his latest trip was more special than the previous.

To hear Cora talk about his experience at the Negro League Baseball Museum, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports