Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Ready To Put It Together With Christian Vazquez On DL

Blake Swihart’s opportunity finally has arrived.

For most of the 2018 season, the Boston Red Sox utility man has struggled to find playing time, being relegated to part-time duty in the outfield.

But with Christian Vazquez landing on the disabled list with a fractured finger, Swihart will begin to see normal playing time behind the plate as he splits time with Sandy Leon.

Swihart will make his second start of the season at catcher Tuesday when the Red Sox host the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Swihart to ask how he has stayed ready while rarely spending time as the team’s backstop.

To hear from Swihart, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images