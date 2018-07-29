Red Sox’s Eduardo Nunez Starting To Find Success At Plate After Early Struggles

Eduardo Nunez had a slow start to the season following the knee injury that he suffered at the end of the 2017 season and re-aggravated in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

But it looks like the Boston Red Sox utility man is starting to come around at the plate. Coming into Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Nunez had not recorded an extra-base hit in his last 46 plate appearances. But he roped a double in the Boston’s dramatic 4-3 win Friday and followed it up by going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the Red Sox’s 10-4 win Saturday.

NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke to Nunez after the game, and the veteran credited the amount of work he’s put in in the batting cage for his recent success.

