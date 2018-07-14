Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Has Been Particularly Good Over Last 12 Starts

The Boston Red Sox have no shortage of quality pitching in the rotation and bullpen, and few have been as reliable as Eduardo Rodriguez.

The southpaw is looking for his 12th win of the season on Saturday, and though he’s been great all season, his last 12 starts have been especially impressive.

To see just how good E-Rod has been in recent outings, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images