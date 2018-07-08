Rick Porcello, Brian Johnson Talk Contributions Made At Plate Vs. Nationals

When the Boston Red Sox visited the Washington Nationals last week, they knew they’d have to send their pitchers to the plate.

In his first at-bat against Nats ace Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello ripped a three-RBI double, while Brian Johnson singled and scored a run of his own the following night.

After each game, the pitchers spoke about their performances at the dish, and how they felt knowing their contributions went further than just what they did on the mound.

To hear what Porcello and Johnson had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images