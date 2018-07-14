Rick Porcello ‘Just Had A Bad Game’ In Red Sox’s Loss Vs. Blue Jays

Rick Porcello just didn’t have it Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander was tagged for eight runs in two-plus innings of work in Boston’s eventual 13-7 loss, which snapped the Sox’s 10-game winning streak.

After the game, manager Alex Cora noted there was no reason to worry over Porcello’s start, chalking up the struggles to lack of execution.

Cora also dismissed the thought that Porcello might be in need of some rest with the Major League Baseball All-Star break approaching.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images