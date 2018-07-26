Rival Scout Claims Tom Brady-Less Patriots Wouldn’t Even Beat Browns

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a winless season and have gone 4-44 since the beginning of the 2015 NFL campaign. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and have won two titles in the last four years.

The difference between the organizations: Tom Brady.

That’s the logic of one rival scout who ripped the Patriots’ roster while praising Brady in an article published Thursday on Bleacher Report.

“Take Brady off that roster and they don’t beat the Browns. I’m not joking,” the scout told Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller. “That’s one of the worst rosters in the entire NFL, but you never hear about it because Brady is so f—ing good.”

He’s right about one thing: Brady is “f—ing good.”

The Patriots quarterback earned his third MVP award last season at age 40 and now has been to eight Super Bowls, winning five, over the course of his illustrious career. He’s arguably the greatest QB in NFL history. New England no doubt would be worse without Brady. Simple as that.

But it seems like a stretch to say the Patriots have one of the worst rosters in the NFL or that they’re in any way on the same level as the Browns.

New England has won 15 AFC East titles in the last 17 seasons and almost is a lock to reach at least the AFC Championship Game every year. While Brady has been instrumental in that success, the Patriots have surrounded him with plenty of other talented players. It’s not crazy to think they’d still win a decent chunk of games without No. 12 under center, especially with head coach Bill Belichick patrolling New England’s sideline. They certainly looked fine without Brady in 2016, going 3-1 in their first four games while their QB served a four-game suspension for Deflategate.

In other words, this sounds like sour grapes to us. The rival scout’s team probably has gotten its ass kicked repeatedly by the Patriots over the years, just like almost every other NFL franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images