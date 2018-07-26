Rob Gronkowski Never Considered Holding Out For New Patriots Contract

FOXBORO, Mass. — Though Rob Gronkowski has openly acknowledged he wants a new contract from the New England Patriots, he was present and accounted for Thursday on Day 1 of training camp.

A holdout, like the ones fellow NFL stars Khalil Mack, Le’Veon Bell and Aaron Donald currently are staging, never was a consideration for the All-Pro tight end.

“(I haven’t) even come close to considering that,” Gronkowski said after the Patriots’ first camp practice. “Not even one bit. But what I can do is to keep preparing, keep showing up every day, and keep doing what I’ve got to do and get better.”

Gronkowski chose to skip the entire voluntary portion of New England’s offseason program but did attend the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. While there, he said he’d like to reach an agreement on a new contract before training camp, which ultimately did not happen.

While negotiations between the Patriots and his camp likely are ongoing behind the scenes, Gronkowski said his focus is on preparing himself for the season, not on his contract status.

“I’m just focused on getting better,” he said. “That’s internal with stuff like that. … There’s one thing I can do, one thing I can worry about, and there’s one thing I can control, and that’s myself — my play. That’s me going out there and doing what I’ve got to do to help the team.”

After earning $10.75 million last season on a reworked deal, Gronkowski is set to earn just under $9 million in 2018, including bonuses. The 29-year-old mulled retirement in the weeks following Super Bowl LII before committing to returning for his ninth year in New England.

Asked what he learned about himself during the offseason, Gronkowski responded: “That I love the game of football.”

“I said it in the summer — the game of football is amazing to play when you’re feeling good — and I’ll repeat it again: When you’re not feeling good and you’re banged up, the game of football can be miserable,” he said. “So what I learned was how to keep feeling good and to keep going and keep enjoying the game of football.”

Gronkowski was one of the standouts at Thursday’s non-padded practice, catching four passes on five targets during 11-on-11 drills.

