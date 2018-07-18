Rob Ninkovich Offers Advice To Julian Edelman After Suspension Upheld

Rob Ninkovich understands what Julian Edelman is going through.

The former New England Patriots linebacker was suspended the first four games of the 2016 season for using performance-enhancing drugs, and says he reached out to Edelman after the wide receiver tested positive for a banned substance, resulting in a four-game suspension to begin the 2018 campaign.

“You have to learn from your mistakes. Whatever supplement you took, if you say it was a mistake, it just can’t happen twice,” Ninkovich told The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian at a charity event Tuesday. “If you make an honest mistake, and you say ‘I’m sorry,’ they’ll forgive you. But if you do it again, you can’t come back from that. Guys with multiple offenses are automatically out.”

Edelman unsuccessfully appealed his ban, and Ninkovich told the 32-year-old that even though it “sucks,” he just needs to put it behind him.

“I just said it’s not the end of the world,” Ninkovich said. “Yeah, it sucks. It’s not what you want to deal with at this point in your career. When I was going through it, I had gone through all these emotions of what people were going to think of me, and at the end of the day, the people that love you, and that support you, it doesn’t matter. If you’re playing football, when you’re done playing football, those people will still be there.

“I’d say he’s just gotta move on from it, man. Just work on getting as healthy as you can be. Go into training camp try and work on your craft as much as you can,” he continued … “But I think Jules, the way he’s made up mentally, the guy is such a competitor, he’ll handle it.”

With the suspension in tact, Edelman is eligible to return to the field Oct. 4 when New England plays host to the Indianapolis Colts.

