Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Rookie To Miss Second Straight Game

Robert Williams III isn’t ready to return to game action.
Williams, who the Boston Celtics selected 27th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, suffered a left knee contusion in his summer league debut and missed the following game. And he’ll remain out for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics announced.
Don’t start panicking, Green Teamers: It sounds like Williams is OK, and the Celtics simply are being extra careful with the 20-year-old forward.
Here’s some further context, per NBC Sports Boston’s A Sherrod Blakely and The Athletic’s Jay King:
After a seriously concerning beginning to his NBA career, Williams showed intriguing athleticism and ability in his admittedly brief summer league debut. The Texas A&M product scored four points and pulled down two rebounds in seven minutes in Boston’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP