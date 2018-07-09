Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Rookie To Miss Second Straight Game

Robert Williams III isn’t ready to return to game action.

Williams, who the Boston Celtics selected 27th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, suffered a left knee contusion in his summer league debut and missed the following game. And he’ll remain out for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics announced.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams III (left knee contusion) is OUT for tonight’s #NBASummer League game against Charlotte. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2018

Don’t start panicking, Green Teamers: It sounds like Williams is OK, and the Celtics simply are being extra careful with the 20-year-old forward.

Here’s some further context, per NBC Sports Boston’s A Sherrod Blakely and The Athletic’s Jay King:

For the second straight game, #Celtics Robert Williams III (left knee contusion) is OUT. I’m told it’s more precautionary than anything else. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) July 9, 2018

Robert Williams did attend Celtics summer league practice today. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 2, 2018

After a seriously concerning beginning to his NBA career, Williams showed intriguing athleticism and ability in his admittedly brief summer league debut. The Texas A&M product scored four points and pulled down two rebounds in seven minutes in Boston’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images