Rockets GM Opens Up About Houston’s Interest In Carmelo Anthony

Houston, we might have a new “Big Three.”

The Rockets have been identified as the likeliest eventual landing spot for Carmelo Anthony, who was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal last week. Anthony likely never will don a Hawks uniform, though, as Atlanta is expected to buy out the veteran forward and make him a free agent.

Anthony himself reportedly has been telling people that he’ll ultimately end up with the Rockets, and it’s starting to sound like this belief is mutual. During an Instagram Q&A with Clutch Gaming, Houston’s esports organization, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey didn’t hide from his team’s interest in the 10-time All-Star.

When asked “So are we for sure getting Carmelo Anthony,” Morey simply replied “In the mix,” as reported by ForTheWin. But when asked, “Does Daryl still have something up his sleeve,” the Rockets GM replied with a firm “Yes.”

While Anthony, of course, has his shortcomings, he’s still a volume scorer who could help Houston compete with the Golden State Warriors. Not to mention, the Rockets could provide Melo his last real chance at capturing an NBA title.

All things considered, Anthony making his way to H-Town seems more like a “when” rather than an “if.”

