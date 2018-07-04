Sean Kuraly Discusses Possibility Of Slotting Into Third-Line Center Role

The Bruins showed they are committed to Sean Kuraly for the foreseeable future Tuesday afternoon.

Boston inked the 25-year-old forward to a three-year deal, meaning there will at least be some potential continuity in a bottom six forward group that lost Tim Schaller and Riley Nash to free agency.

Kuraly was a staple on the Bruins’ fourth line last season, most often centering Schaller and Noel Acciari. But with Nash now off to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins are going to have to find a way to fill the void in the center of the third line. Given the wealth of forwards they have in their organization, B’s general manager Don Sweeney indicated Sunday that the role likely would be filled internally.

“It’s likely internal at this point, yes, and we have some very strong candidates,” Sweeney said, via a team provided transcript. “We have some young players that certainly want that slot, and we have a couple of guys internally that I think can move up and play that slot.”

Sweeney did mention Kuraly being an option, and Kuraly responded Tuesday by expressing willingness to do whatever he’s asked — including playing on the third line.

“I figured there would be questions, and I’m going to give it my best shot,” Kuraly said. “I’m preparing like I do every single year to play my best hockey, and I look at it like, that’s the first thing that has to happen. So, I’m going to try to play my best hockey and bring as much as I can to the team, and where I’m put in the lineup or where they put me is going to be based off how I play, and how I play is up to me.

“I just want to do the best I can, and whatever position they put me in, I’ll try and make the best of it and do the absolute best I can,” Kuraly added. “My goal is to help the team as much I can, obviously, like any other player. If that means playing third line, then that’s what that means, and if it means playing fourth line, then that’s where I’ll be. Really, that’s what my outlook is.”

In 75 games last season, Kuraly slashed 6-8-14 with 40 penalty minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images