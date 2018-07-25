Shannon Sharpe Strongly Believes Aaron Rodgers Is Better Than Tom Brady

A day might (but probably won’t) come when NFL fans stop debating whether Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers is the superior quarterback.

Until then, people like Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless will slowly grind the topic to dust.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1, Sharpe went all-in on why he believes Rodgers is better than Brady the superior quarterback. Bayless, of course, largely countered with the usual “Brady has more rings” point.

“Who’s the better of the two? It’s Rodgers. Who’s the more accomplished of the two? Clearly it’s Brady,” Sharpe said. “But here’s the thing … We have never, never in the history of football that possesses what Aaron Rodgers possesses. Nobody, no quarterback in history, has the touch, the accuracy, the ability to throw the ball moving left or right, throw the ball from the pocket, throw the ball from different plains.

“Nobody has ever been able to do with the accuracy that Aaron Rodgers has been able to do it.

“There is no throw Tom Brady can make that Aaron Rodgers can’t, but there are several throws that Aaron Rodgers can make that Tom Brady only dreams of making.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/CWJWr2TDiF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 25, 2018

Hey, Shannon Sharpe is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, so his views shouldn’t be dismissed, even if your heels are firmly entrenched in the “Brady is the G.O.A.T” sand.

Speaking of Hall of Fame, Greg Jennings, a wide receiver who never will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, also weighted in on Brady vs. Rodgers.

"Aaron Rodgers is clearly more valuable than Tom Brady. You know without a doubt the Green Bay Packers have no shot, but the New England Patriots still have a chance because of who they have at head coach." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/7AjzwHzUfZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 25, 2018

We’re not sure if you can possess more “value” than another player simply because you play on an inferior team, but whatever.

The NFL’s great debate rages on.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images