Should Celtics Fans Read Too Much Into This Marcus Smart-Danny Ainge Interaction?

Is Marcus Smart really mad at the Boston Celtics, or is everything chill?

Your guess is as good as ours.

The 24-year-old guard, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly is “hurt and disgusted” that Boston hasn’t approached him about a new contract. The Celtics, however, remain adamant they want Smart back, and some with ties to the C’s believe reports of friction are laughable.

And then there’s this interaction between Smart and Celtics general manager Danny Ainge that took place during Boston’s summer league victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday:

“On Monday night, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge spotted Smart, and as he walked down the aisle behind him, he playfully twisted the black baseball cap on Smart’s head,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach wrote Monday night. “Smart initially did not know who was messing around with him, and when he turned and saw that it was Ainge, both of them briefly smiled before Ainge continued down the aisle and left the gym.”

Make of that what you will.

(You can click here to view a photo of Ainge’s tomfoolery.)

The prevailing belief continues to be that Smart eventually will return to Boston, whether it be on a long-term teal or a one-year qualifying offer, which Smart reportedly is prepared to sign.

However, the Sacramento Kings reportedly are preparing to make a run at the Oklahoma State product, so the Celtics might have their work cut out for them.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images