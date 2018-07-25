Six Patriots Position Battles To Watch As Training Camp 2018 Kicks Off

The positional battles that will shape the New England Patriots’ 2018 roster will begin in earnest this week. Here are six we’ll be watching once training camp kicks off Thursday morning:

LEFT TACKLE

At this point, we frankly have no idea who will replace Nate Solder as the Patriots’ starting left tackle. The two leading candidates — first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn and veteran newcomer Trent Brown — both were limited during spring practices, making it impossible to evaluate either. If nothing else, the sheer difference in size between Wynn and Brown — the former is 6-foot-2, 310 pounds; the latter close to 6-8, 380 — will make this a fascinating competition to watch.

Wynn also can play left guard, which he did during organized team activities and training camp, and could challenge Joe Thuney for his starting spot if Brown wins out at tackle.

WIDE RECEIVER

Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola are gone, and Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games. Who does that leave at wideout? Chris Hogan and a whole bunch of question marks.

Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson both have strong chances of cracking the roster as a slot option and a kick return specialist, respectively, and the Patriots reportedly are high on veteran Kenny Britt, who joined the team late last season and currently is on the physically unable to perform list.

Phillip Dorsett remains in the mix after a quiet debut season in New England, and youngsters Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron both have drawn favorable comparisons to former Patriots slot receivers (Amendola and Wes Welker, respectively). Berrios and McCarron both can return punts, too, which will increase their odds of sticking around.

Oh, and let’s not forget Malcolm Mitchell, though his injury-plagued Patriots tenure might be nearing its end.

Even with Edelman’s suspension freeing up an extra roster spot for the first month of the season, this should be one of this summer’s most hotly contested roster battles. The recently re-signed Devin Lucien looks like the only true long shot.

CORNERBACK

Who will line up opposite no-doubt starter Stephon Gilmore? That’s the big question concerning the Patriots’ secondary as camp commences.

Steady veteran Jason McCourty looked like the favorite to slide into Malcolm Butler’s old spot after coming over from the Cleveland Browns in a trade, but he was held out of team drills during OTAs and minicamp for reasons that still are not clear.

McCourty still might be the front-runner for the second starting spot, but his absence allowed some of the Patriots’ younger corners to take on first-team reps this spring. Undrafted rookie J.C. Jackson was especially impressive in that role, and seventh-round draft pick Keion Crossen flashed early before going down with an injury.

Eric Rowe, the Patriots’ third cornerback for much of the last two seasons, is another potential starter, and second-round pick Duke Dawson could begin the season as the top slot corner. Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones both remain on the mend after season-ending injuries, with the latter still needing to prove himself after his disastrous rookie year in 2016.

2017 practice squadders Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz and undrafted rookie A.J. Moore round out the corners vying for roster spots.

RUNNING BACK

Rex Burkhead, James White, first-round pick Sony Michel and fullback James Develin are locks, leaving Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden and undrafted rookie Ralph Webb to fight for the remaining spots.

It seems unlikely the Patriots would keep both Gillislee and Hill, as neither has much value in the passing or kicking games. The X-factor here might be Bolden, a special teams stalwart and longtime favorite of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady who currently is on the non-football illness list.

TIGHT END

No one’s unseating All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, obviously, but the Patriots could have a new No. 2 tight end if Jacob Hollister, Will Tye, Troy Niklas, Ryan Izzo or Shane Wimann outperforms incumbent Dwayne Allen this summer. Allen was a major disappointment in 2017 (10 catches, 86 yards, one touchdown in 16 games) and is set to make $5 million this season, more than Hollister, Tye, Niklas, Izzo and Wimann combined.

Hollister, who primarily played on special teams last season as an undrafted rookie, was one of the stars of OTAs and minicamp and will be a player to watch this summer.

PUNTER

The last time the Patriots brought an undrafted rookie punter to training camp, Ryan Allen beat out incumbent Zoltan Mesko for the starting job, and Mesko was sent packing. Five years later, Allen’s the one in Mesko’s position, hoping to avoid the same fate.

To keep his spot, he’ll have to beat out 21-year-old Corey Bojorquez, who boasts a big leg but might not have Allen’s precision. Not the sexiest roster battle, but an important one, especially given the emphasis Belichick places on punting.

