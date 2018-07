Dustin Johnson just keeps on rolling.

Despite missing the cut in the 2018 British Open, the PGA Tour’s No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, won the 2018 RBC Canadian Open by three strokes on Sunday at Glen Abbey Golf Course outside Toronto.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has all the details on Johnson’s win in the Snell Golf Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports