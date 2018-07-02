Steven Wright Provides Positive Update On Injured Knee

Steven Wright has been on the disabled list for a week due to knee inflammation.

The Boston Red Sox knucklebucker made 10 appearances, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA before going back to the DL for the second time this season.

The team decided he’d stay in New York after the series with the Yankees and provided an update Sunday prior to seeing the doctor, saying his knee felt good, and that there would just be a lot of trial and error over the course of the next year when it comes to rehabbing the injury.

To hear what Wright had to say about his knee, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images