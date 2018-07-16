Stipe Miocic Blasts Brock Lesnar For ‘Disrespectful’ Antics At UFC 226

UFC 226 didn’t go well for Stipe Miocic.

Not only did he lose the UFC heavyweight title to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on July 7. But he also watched as Brock Lesnar entered the cage after the fight to set up a potential showdown with Cormier, likely reducing Miocic’s chances of landing a rematch.

“It was a s— show and it was disrespectful,” Miocic told ESPN when asked Monday about Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226. “I didn’t think that was what the UFC was all about.”

Miocic took the heavyweight division by storm before losing to Cormier. He won the title from Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in May 2016 and proceeded to successfully defend the belt a record three times.

One certainly could argue Miocic deserves a rematch with Cormier, who joined Conor McGregor as the only fighters in UFC history to hold a title in two weight classes at the same time, but Lesnar remains a mainstream star in large because of his work in WWE. The pay-per-view potential is undeniable.

“I thought they were going to interview me (after the fight) and I was going to ask for a rematch,” Miocic told ESPN. “When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?”

Lesnar’s last MMA fight came at UFC 200 in July 2016. The former UFC heavyweight champion defeated Mark Hunt, but the result later was overturned to a no contest due to him failing drug tests.

Lesnar, now 41, hasn’t recorded an official UFC win since 2010, as he lost to Cain Velasquez (October 2010) and Alistair Overeem (December 2011) before stepping away from the octagon to focus on professional wrestling. Yet all signs point toward him securing a title shot against Cormier once his PED-related suspension is up in 2019. And that’s not sitting well with Miocic.

“I want a title shot. I deserve it,” Miocic said, according to ESPN. “(Lesnar) hasn’t fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views.

“I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my ass if you don’t think I deserve that.”

According to Miocic, UFC president Dana White apologized after the UFC 226 main event for Lesnar entering the octagon and shoving Cormier. The apology didn’t hold much weight in Miocic’s opinion, though, as it appears the promotion is prepared to move forward with Lesnar vs. Cormier early next year.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images