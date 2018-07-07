Sweden Vs. England Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

England survived a penalty shootout to beat Colombia in the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and now that Three Lions will take on Sweden in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sweden, which beat Denmark is a tough team to beat. The Swedes don’t score a lot of goals, but they are very structured defensively and don’t allow many good scoring chances.

England will need to be very efficient with its passing in the final third of the field to open up enough goal-scoring opportunities.

Here’s how to watch Sweden vs. England online.

When: Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports