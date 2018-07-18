Terrell Owens Backtracks On Calling Patriots ‘Cheaters’ On Instagram

Terrell Owens was just joking, you guys.

The former NFL wide receiver drew the ire of Patriots fans Tuesday by posting a video to his Instagram story in which he called Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England organization “cheaters” while heckling ex-NBA guard Sam Cassell.

“I beat you, Sam. I beat you. I beat you. I ain’t cheat you,” Owens, seemingly recording the video, can be heard saying in the background. “You sound like the Patriots. I don’t care about the Patriots, Belichick, Brady — they cheaters. They cheated. They cheated.”

TMZ Sports caught up with Owens a little while later to get an explanation, and T.O. said he was just joking around with Cassell, now an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, amid a debate over whether Brady or Joe Montana is the greatest quarterback of all time.

Are you buying what Owens is selling?

It’s definitely plausible he was just messing around with his buddy while shooting hoops, but Owens should know that cheating is a touchy subject in New England on the heels of Spygate and Deflategate and that Patriots fans can be relentless in their defense.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images