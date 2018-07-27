Terry Rozier Has Funny Explanation For Number Of Celtics Having Babies

The Boston Celtics family continues to grow, and guard Terry Rozier has a perfect explanation.
Al Horford, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris all have welcomed babies into the world within the last several weeks. Gordon Hayward and his wife, Robyn, also announced recently in a much-publicized gender reveal video that they’re expecting their third daughter.
Maybe it’s just a coincidence that so many Celtics players are having kids this summer, but we like Rozier’s assessment better.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
