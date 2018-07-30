This Clip Of Chandler Jones Destroying Tackling Sled Is Kinda Terrifying

For those unaware: Tackling sleds are meant to be hit and/or driven backward — not murdered.

Just don’t tell that to Chandler Jones.

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday shared a video of the 28-year-old edge rusher absolutely demolishing a sled during a training camp practice. Either the sled wasn’t structurally sound, or Jones is just really, really powerful (or both).

Check this out:

Yeesh. Perhaps that’s why Jones led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.

This clip likely won’t be well-received by New England Patriots fans, who watched their team trade the Syracuse product after the 2015 season. Cardinals fans, however, probably will be fired up to know the two-time Pro Bowler is ready to wreak havoc in the 2018 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images