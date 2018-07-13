This Report Nixes Any Idea Of Kyrie Irving Being Unhappy With Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s debut season with the Boston Celtics didn’t come without drama.

Irving’s 2017-18 campaign didn’t go as he or the team planned, as the star point guard was limited to 60 regular-season games due to knee surgery. Since then, there’s been no shortage of sizzling rumors and hot takes regarding Irving and the C’s.

Seemingly everything imaginable has been reported about the 26-year-old, including being unhappy about Boston’s 2018 playoff run and brewing jealousy toward the green’s budding stars. But Irving sure looked like a team player when he attended the Celtics’ summer league game in Las Vegas on Thursday, which might paint the true picture of the five-time All-Star’s relationship with his team.

With Kyrie Irving in Las Vegas to watch the Summer Celtics it's time to share this note from a team source: "Ignore that noise about Kyrie not liking it in Boston and about being jealous of the kids and the attention they get. This team is closer than any team I can remember." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 12, 2018

Despite being absent for the Celtics’ recent postseason run, there’s no denying Irving’s role with the team. The 2016 NBA champion took on the leadership reins he longed for upon arriving in Boston, and his efforts paid dividends up until his season-ending surgery. With Boston an NBA Finals favorite in the upcoming campaign, there’s no reason to believe Irving won’t live up to expectations, especially in a critical contract year.

We can cross the bridge that is Irving’s future when we get there. For now, “Uncle Drew” has unfinished business.

