Tight End Jacob Hollister Making Impression On Bill Belichick, Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass — Jacob Hollister has a good opportunity in front of him to be a meaningful contributor for the New England Patriots offense, and it appears he’s making the most of that chance mere days into training camp.

An undrafted tight end out of Wyoming in 2017, Hollister ultimately played in 16 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Patriots, largely being used on special teams. But behind Rob Gronkowski, New England’s tight end situation is wide open, with Hollister competing against Dwayne Allen, Will Tye, Shane Wimann and Ryan Izzo for both a roster spot and targets.

While his role, like others, for now remains murky, his performance during camp so far is getting the attention of head coach Bill Belichick.

Seldom does Belichick go into detail about specific players, but Monday evening he gave a largely glowing analysis of the 24-year-old after prefacing his statement by noting a player’s ultimate role depends on how well they play.

“Well, each player’s role will depend on how they perform, what they do. I can’t control that,” Belichick said. “But yeah, Jacob improved a lot last year and he’s gotten off to a good start this year, from the offseason program to our spring workouts, start of training camp. Still has a long way to go, there’s a lot of football in front of him. Didn’t have a lot of experience (compared to) some, but has gained a lot, gained a lot more. He’s got a great future. He works hard, he’s a tough kid. Plays hard, practices hard and has become much better at his fundamentals and techniques at his position.”

At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Hollister hardly is a mammoth, especially compared to New England’s premier tight end. But his size hardly is a concern for Belichick, who explained that the blend of his other qualities can help offset any potential setbacks that would arise due to a lack of size.

“Each player has their own strengths and weakness, each player has their own physical makeup,” Belichick said. “He has some things that he does very well, he has other things that he has some limitations on. But finding the balance of how to make things — his speed, his quickness, his athleticism — compensate for the lack of size (is important).”

Hollister reeled in four catches last year for 42 yards, with 19 of those yards coming on a reception against the Houston Texans in Week 3. He also made four tackles on special teams.

Allen was an offensive threat in previous seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but upon coming to New England, he did not make much of an impact as a receiver. And during minicamp and the early days of training camp, Hollister has become an oft-used target for Patriots quarterbacks. As such, his path to being an important second tight end is becoming increasingly compelling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images