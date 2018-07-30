Tom Brady Makes Sly ‘Conviction’ Reference About Upcoming Patriots Season

Don’t let Tom Brady’s non-answers to reporters fool you: The New England Patriots quarterback is very self-aware.

Religion of Sports, the media venture co-founded by Brady, filmmaker Gotham Chopra and ex-NFLer Michael Strahan that was behind the production of “Tom Vs Time,” published a Q&A with Brady on Monday morning.

Brady’s answers were pretty straight-forward, but when asked how he entertains himself off the field during his 19th NFL training camp, the 40-year-old QB worked in the slightest of jabs.

“Football is my entertainment,” Brady said. “There’s nothing I love more, which is why I’m still playing. Knowing that my coaches, teammates, and I are aligned on our goals — which is to get better every day and go deep into the season again — is what excites me the most.

“Getting out on the practice field with them and getting our timing right, tinkering with new ideas and plays, figuring out the chemistry with the new guys, going at it with the defense — all of it — is what drives me. I mean, I love it.

“I guess that you could say I found my conviction (wink emoji). It’s football season — LET’S GO!!!!”

Hmm… Where have we heard Brady mention the word “conviction” before?

That’d be the April season finale of “Tom Vs Time,” where Brady uttered this quote while pondering his NFL future:

” ‘What are we doing this for,’ you know? What are we doing this for? Who are we doing this for? Why are we doing this? You’ve gotta have answers for those questions. They have to be with a lot of conviction. When you lose your conviction, you probably should be doing something else.”

Brady’s questions may or may not have been rhetorical, but in the midst of a drama-filled offseason, many wondered if the QB actually meant those words and was seriously considering retirement.

It appears Brady was well aware of that retirement buzz — enough to remind everyone that he still very much is a football junkie who can’t wait for the season to get started.

Brady also reminisced about his first NFL training camp and explained how he balances family life with football in the Q&A, which you can read in full here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images