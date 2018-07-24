Tom Brady Might Be An ‘A–hole’ Sometimes, But Rivals Still Rave About QB’s Play

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

In spite of all the supposed issues and amid all the reported drama, one fact can’t be lost in the Tom Brady saga: he’s still a damn good NFL quarterback.

The New England Patriots signal-caller gets back to work this week, as Patriots training camp opens in Foxboro. Brady and the Patriots will look to put a tenuous offseason behind them and keep the focus on the field.

On the field is where Brady does his best work. He’s coming off an MVP season that was culminated by a 500-yard, record-setting Super Bowl performance. He seemingly remains at the top of his game as his 41st birthday approaches, and there’s plenty of reason to believe he’ll once again put forth a tremendous season.

So it should come as no surprise that No. 12 once again finds himself atop ESPN’s annual QB tier rankings. ESPN.com’s Mike Sando polls 50 experts — five head coaches, five quarterback coaches, 10 general managers, 10 coordinators, 10 senior personnel executives and 10 other insiders — to see who they think are the league’s top quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, Brady is a unanimous Tier 1 selection. The only other unanimous choice was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

“The thing that is cool about Brady and people on the outside don’t understand about the NFL is, it is the person he is,” one general manager told Sando. “It is the leadership he brings to that building. He makes everybody excited about working there, playing on Sundays. Is he an a–h— sometimes? We all are. But he exudes success and confidence. That is so hard to find in a quarterback.”

As to who should get the biggest share of credit for the Patriots’ longstanding success, one unnamed defensive coordinator is on Team Brady.

“Bill Belichick is an outstanding coach,” the DC told Sando. “If (Brady) is not quarterbacking, then (Belichick) is like the rest of us, trying to get our s— together. Brady is just a special dude. The guy understands, going back to college, that he has to compete for everything all the time. That is what makes him great.”

Said an offensive coordinator: “He carries that team.”

That’s pretty lofty praise from people who probably wouldn’t mind seeing Brady drop off just a little bit this season.

Oh, and for what it’s worth: Garoppolo was the 13th-ranked QB on the list.