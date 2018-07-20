Tom Brady Will Report To Patriots Training Camp Early, Per His Instagram

Tom Brady skipped a few classes this summer, but he’ll be sitting in the front row when school begins.

The New England Patriots quarterback indicated he’ll report to the team’s training camp four days early Friday via his new favorite communication system: the Instagram comment section.

The Patriots posted the following photo of Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski with the caption, “Friday afternoon. 6 days ’til #PatsCamp. Mood ⬆️🙌”

Brady then replied in the comments, “2 days actually ! #earlyreporters”

New England’s first official training camp practice is Thursday, July 26, but if Brady stays true to his word, he’ll be there four days ahead of time on Sunday.

The 40-year-old quarterback didn’t attend the Patriots’ voluntary organized team activities in May, citing personal and family reasons. Neither did Gronkowski, although both players were in attendance for mandatory minicamp in June.

The offseason certainly hasn’t been devoid of drama for the QB and tight end, but it appears order will be restored next week at Gillette Stadium, where Brady’s nose will return to the grindstone as he gears up for his 19th NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images