Tom Brady Working To Build Connection With Patriots’ New Wideouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ receiving corps will look very different this season, and Tom Brady still is getting to know all the fresh faces.

Since he skipped organized team activities, Brady attended just three Patriots practices this spring, giving him just a few short hours to work with his new targets before the team broke for the summer.

A strong connection between quarterback and receiver takes time to develop. That’s especially true in New England, where numerous wideouts over the years have flamed out after being unable to jell with Brady.

Three days into training camp, which began Thursday, Brady was asked whether he feels more behind in this process than usual after staying away from the facility for much of the spring.

“I don’t know,” the soon-to-be 41-year-old QB said. “I don’t know. We have a long time, got a lot of work to do. We’re going to do the best we can every day to get the work in where we can and try to go out there and have a great year.”

Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks both left New England in the wake of Super Bowl LII (via free agency and trade, respectively) and Julian Edelman was suspended for the first four games of this season after failing a performance-enhancing drug test. Cooks and Amendola combined for more than 1,700 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season while Edelman, who led the team in catches and receiving yards in 2016, sat out the year with a torn ACL.

To fill the void left by these three standouts, the Patriots will rely on some combination of Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner.

Matthews, Patterson, Berrios and Turner joined the Patriots this offseason; McCarron and Lucien never have played in an NFL game; and Mitchell has yet to fully return from the knee injury that cost him all of last season. In that group, Hogan is the only player who can be considered a roster lock.

Edelman is allowed to participate in training camp and play in the preseason, but once the regular season begins, he’ll be exiled from the team until Week 5.

“For all of us, we’re just at a certain point, and you’re building to try to be the best you can be for this season,” said Brady, who served his own four-game suspension to start the 2016 season. “Everyone’s going to have a situation and different role, and whether you’re not out there for one reason or another, we’ve just got to adapt and adjust and try to do the best we can. And the more good players we have out there, the better it is — the more productive it is for all of us.

“Everyone’s working on something different. Everyone’s got a little different situation, little different role, and how we adapt to those situations and roles will determine how well we do.”

