Tom Werner Extremely ‘Proud’ Of ‘Success’ Of Home Base Program

Saturday will be a special day at Fenway Park.

The ninth annual Run To Home Base presented by New Balance will take place Saturday morning with the race finishing at the home plate of America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

The 9K run and 5K walk/run help raise money to support the care for the invisible wounds that veterans and their families suffer from.

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday night to discuss the success of the program and why he and the Red Sox believe it is so important.

To hear from Werner, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images