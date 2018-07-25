Tour De France Rider Breaks Kneecap In Brutal Crash, Shares Gnarly Photo

Philippe Gilbert won’t win the 2018 Tour de France, but he still managed to leave his mark on cycling’s holy grail.

During Stage 16 on Tuesday, Gilbert lost control on the infamous descent of the Col de Portet-d’Aspet, eventually going over a stone wall in an ugly crash. Shaken and bloodied, Gilbert managed to complete the stage.

Afterward, doctors discovered the 36-year-old Belgian suffered a broken left kneecap during the wreck, and deemed him unfit to resume competing.

Watch Gilbert’s brutal crash in the video below:

We've all been very scared, but @PhilippeGilbert is ok and will go back on the bike. 💪

Après une grosse frayeur, @PhilippeGilbert semble aller bien et va repartir. 💪#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/Xtrjyw3QSf — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 24, 2018

Gilbert took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of his injured left leg, and the results are pretty gnarly.

You’ve been warned:

(You can click here to view Gilbert’s photo.)

yeah, that’s a lot of swelling.

Colmubia’s Nairo Quintana tops the leaderboard through 18 stages. The Tour de France will wrap up Sunday with the 21st and final stage.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LeTourDeFrance