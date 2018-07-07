Tyler Thornburg Nervous, Happy To Be Back On Mound After Injury

It’s been a long road to recovery for Tyler Thornburg.

The Red Sox reliever, who was acquired by Boston prior to the 2017 season, had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury. He made his long-awaited debut in the seventh inning of Friday’s 10-5 win over the Kansas City Royals and gave up a run, but that’s all he’d surrender.

After the game, Thornburg spoke to reporters, noting he was more nervous than he thought he would be, but happy to be back on the mound.

To hear what Thornburg had to say about his first appearance in nearly two years, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.