Tyronn Lue Opens Up About LeBron James’ Decision To Leave Cavs For Lakers

Tyronn Lue might be the only one surprised that LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers (again) for greener pastures.

The Cavs head coach told NBA TV the news of James agreeing to join the Los Angeles Lakers “shocked” and “hurt” him, but despite talking to the 33-year-old all summer, Lue said he never brought up what was next for James.

“It was a surprise. We talked, we had dialogue all summer, but I didn’t want to ask him those questions. We have a good friendship, and I respect his privacy. I respect his decision,” Lue said, via NBA TV. “We just talked about basketball, talked about the draft, things you want to get better at next season.

“I didn’t expect it. When I saw, I was shocked and hurt a little bit by the decision, but like I said, we talked and he said I’m his favorite guy. He loved being coached by me,” Lue continued. “He loved the four seasons we had together, and this decision was solely on just a decision for himself and his family, and I can live with that.”

James agreed to a four-year deal with LA last Sunday, just two days after he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images