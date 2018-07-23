Was Dwight Howard’s Cheesy ‘Wizard’ Joke Super Funny Or Super Lame?

Whether Dwight Howard’s NBA career still matters is subject for debate.

So, too, is the legitimacy of his budding career as a comedian.

The Washington Wizards introduced the 32-year-old center Monday, and the now-nomadic big man brought jokes to the proceedings. Most noteworthy was Howard’s quip about how his travels around the NBA have prepared for this chapter of his career.

Take it away, Dwight:

Dwight has been preparing for this moment his whole career 😂 pic.twitter.com/uwNmkvqF5c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2018

Hahahahahahaha! Sooo funny!

Honestly, Howard’s joke would’ve been rather humorous if it weren’t so blatantly obvious he spent hours in the mirrors rehearsing it.

Anyways, here’s a photo of Howard holding up his new jersey:

That’s nice.

What isn’t nice, however, is the chance of Washington being relevant in the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images