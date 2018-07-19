NFL

Watch Jim Kelly’s Stirring ESPY’s Speech After Receiving Jimmy V Award

by on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 10:21AM
Jim Kelly can’t lose because he refuses to give up.

The Hall of Fame quarterback delivered an inspirational speech Wednesday night at the 2018 ESPYs after receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Kelly, who is battling oral cancer, urged the audience to put a smile on the face of anyone who faces hard times.

“Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow,” Kelly said. “When I look across this arena, and when I talk to people, you don’t need to be a Russell Wilson or an Aaron Rodgers to make a difference out there. Every single person in this room can be a difference-maker. You can be a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work. But you can be a difference-maker, putting smiles on those faces.”

Kelly originally was diagnosed and treated for squamous cell carcinoma in 2013. He announced in 2014 he was cancer-free, but the illness returned in March.

