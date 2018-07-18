Wes Welker Thinks Tom Brady’s OTA Absence Could Help Patriots Receivers

It has been a drama-filled offseason for the New England Patriots, with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski skipping team OTAs in the spring and rumors about organizational dysfunction swirling around Patriot Place.

But one former Patriots receiver believes that Brady’s absence from the optional workouts could help New England’s receivers this season.

“I personally think so,” Welker told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry at a charity function Tuesday in Boston. “It’s got to get figured out somehow, and it can’t always be him doing it.”

The Houston Texans assistant coach noted that it’s up to the coaches to make sure Brady’s receivers are on the same page with the star quarterback.

“That’s why they pay coaches,” Welker said, via The Boston Globe. “Brady can’t tell them to do everything. They’ve got to get those guys coached up. Would you like him to be there? I’m sure that time will come. But for right now, that’s a good time for the coaches to really get their hands on those guys.”

Brady and Gronkowski both showed up to mandatory minicamp and the star tight end is expected to appear at training camp next month.

As for Brady, he’s spent his offseason spending time with his family and training with his body coach Alex Guerrero at the TB12 Center. Welker doesn’t see an issue with Brady focusing on his family this offseason.

“He’s got those kids, and it’s like, ‘OK, I can go to Costa Rica and train there and still have my family with me and still be on vacation,'” Welker said. “He just wants to go on vacation and spend time with his kids.”

While Brady hasn’t been living at Gillette Stadium this offseason, there’s no reason to think he won’t be locked in when it’s time to begin preparing for the 2018 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images