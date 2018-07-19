What’s Left On Celtics’ Offseason Agenda After Re-Signing Marcus Smart?

You know the saying: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That may explain why the Boston Celtics, who fell one game shy of reaching the NBA Finals last season without their two best players, are keeping their squad largely intact this offseason. About 18 days after bringing back big man Aron Baynes on a two-year contract, the Celtics completed their most important task of the summer Thursday, inking restricted free agent Marcus Smart to a reported four-year, $52 million deal.

As it stands now, 13 of the 15 players on Boston’s 2018 playoff roster are set to return for the 2018-19 season. That’s some serious continuity, and with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward expected to return from injuries, the C’s are the odds-on favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

But is there any more work to be done between now and Opening Night?

It’s a question worth asking, considering Smart’s deal pushes the Celtics nearly $4 million over the luxury tax, according to NBA salary cap expert Ryan Bernardoni.

Assuming Danny Ainge doesn’t swing a blockbuster trade out of the blue for the second straight year, there are two obvious options in front of Boston: make a minor roster move to get under the luxury tax, or keep the roster as is and pay the tax.

Below are the implications of both options.

Getting under the tax: The easiest way the C’s could clear $4 million or more in cap space is to trade Marcus Morris, who’s set to make $5.4 million next season. The veteran forward was a solid contributor last season (13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game), but his minutes likely would be reduced with Hayward and Jayson Tatum both in the forward fold. Ainge could deal Morris for a future draft pick (likely a second-rounder) and call it a day.

Finding a club that has cap space and is willing to use it on a one-year rental like Morris, however, may be easier said than done.

Paying the tax: So, what if the C’s stand pat? There are no huge immediate repercussions, and Ainge has admitted he expects to be over the luxury tax with this core group of players. But the club is in danger of paying a “repeater tax,” which triggers after a team pays the luxury tax in three of the previous four seasons.

If the Celtics keep their current roster this year, hand Irving a maximum contract in 2019 and re-sign key role players like Terry Rozier, they likely will be well over the luxury tax for at least the next four seasons, forcing them to pay a repeater tax in addition to an incrementally increasing luxury tax as early as 2022.

That’s a lot of money out of Boston’s wallet, so if the C’s have the opportunity to move Morris, they may well do so. But in ponying up to re-sign Smart, Ainge and Co. proved they’re willing to take a financial hit to keep intact a club that has legitimate championship potential in this season and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images